Midland College awarded participation in multi-million dollar Talent Strong Texas Pathways grant

Midland College has been selected to participate in Talent Strong Texas Pathways.

The $16 million five-year statewide grant administered by the Texas Success Center is designed to increase the number of Texans prepared for high-demand careers that offer a living wage.

Midland College began the “Pathways” initiative in 2015, and it became the impetus for changing all areas of the college—from instruction and student services to information technology services and business office operations. The Pathways model became the answer to Midland College’s search to find innovative ways to increase levels of postsecondary educational attainment for students.

“We saw the need to redesign processes so that students have a clear direction and ‘path’ in their higher education goals,” Midland College President Dr. Steve Thomas said. “Now we are looking forward to carrying that work to the next level with Talent Strong Texas Pathways in order to continue to provide high-demand, high-skilled workers for Permian Basin business and industry.”

The state’s higher education strategic plan, Building a Talent Strong Texas, will expand the attainment of valuable postsecondary credentials. The intent is to increase employment opportunities and income for individuals while creating a deeper talent pool for employers.

“Texas higher education has unique responsibilities and roles to play in what comes next, to expand opportunities for all Texans and ensure our economic competitiveness on a global scale,” Harrison Keller, commissioner of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, stated in a press release. “Now is the time to seize the vast, Texas-sized opportunities before us to achieve impact at scale and to dedicate ourselves to building a talent strong Texas.”

The Texas Success Center, working with the state’s community colleges, is supporting the scaling of inclusive talent pathways directing students through collaboratively designed programs beginning with short-term credentials and early workplace learning.

“Texas is very fortunate to have a set of funding partners willing to invest in the important work of community colleges,” Dr. Cynthia Ferrell, vice president of the Texas Success Center, said. “We are very impressed by the college commitment to design and implement talent pathways and are excited to work with Midland College as they continue to partner with local business and education leaders to provide valuable workforce and education opportunities.”

