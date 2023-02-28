CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 3/1/23

Another day of strong winds and critical fire danger
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/28/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 3/1/23: More strong winds...blowing dust and high to critical fire danger concerns are in the forecast for the rest of the week. The worst of it looks to be coming up on Thursday...but Wednesday will be blustery enough. Blowing dust will be widespread by Thursday causing hazardous driving conditions and overall dry conditions combined with low humidity levels will create a perfect environment for fires to spread quickly...so remember NO OUTDOOR BURNING!

Some breeze will hang around through the weekend as rain chances continue to be near zero. Be sure to stay with CBS7 First Alert for the latest concerning this next wind event.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECSO: Surveillance video shows man fall to his death trying to get off a garbage truck
ECSO identifies man who fell out of garbage truck to death
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Fatal Crash
Midland man dies in crash
Felipe Marceleno
Man arrested for racing in Odessa
Theft Investigation-James Horne
Crime-stoppers tip leads to arrest of Odessa trailer thief

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/28/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/28/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 2/28/23
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 2/27/23
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, 2/26/23 PM