ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 3/1/23: More strong winds...blowing dust and high to critical fire danger concerns are in the forecast for the rest of the week. The worst of it looks to be coming up on Thursday...but Wednesday will be blustery enough. Blowing dust will be widespread by Thursday causing hazardous driving conditions and overall dry conditions combined with low humidity levels will create a perfect environment for fires to spread quickly...so remember NO OUTDOOR BURNING!

Some breeze will hang around through the weekend as rain chances continue to be near zero. Be sure to stay with CBS7 First Alert for the latest concerning this next wind event.

