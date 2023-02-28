CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 2/28/23

More strong winds and high fire danger in the forecast.
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 2/28/23: Breezy to windy conditions look to stay in the forecast over the next few days as fire danger will remain high. The worst of the wind will be late Wednesday into Thursday as another “High-Impact” wind event looks to develop with winds gusting over 50 mph. Fire danger will reach critical levels along with widespread areas of blowing dust expected.

Some breeze will hang around through the weekend as rain chances continue to be near zero. Be sure to stay with CBS7 First Alert for the latest concerning this next wind event.

