Big Spring Police Department warns of scam

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - According to the BSPD Facebook page, on Feb. 27 multiple people in or around Big Spring were targeted in a scam.

The scammers were able to spoof the non-emergency phone number for the Howard County Dispatch Center, meaning that the victim’s caller ID displayed the phone number when the scammer contacted the victim.

The scammer pretended to be Sgt. Tony Everett and or Officer Sanchez. The scammer told the victims that they had failed to abide by a subpoena, and they may have a federal arrest warrant. The scammer then gave the victim specific instructions on how to “pay” the fine to prevent their arrest.

Police say law enforcement will not contact you via phone to solicit payment to prevent an arrest. You should suspect any activity to be a scam if a person requests you to make a payment using a gift card such as Google Pay or Apple Pay as these payments are nontraceable and spent as cash. You should also suspect any person requesting you to wire money.

Please be aware of these types of activities.

