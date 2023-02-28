37th annual Shrimpfest held at Ector County Coliseum

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 37th annual Shrimpfest was held tonight at the Ector County Coliseum.

All of the proceeds raised tonight from tickets and sponsored tables went to the Ellen Noel Art Museum.

HEB donated $10,000 to their campaign for the shrimp and the Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang cooked it all with their secret recipe.

The fest feeds about 1,000 people and it’s all you can eat. The Chuck Wagon Gang cooked the 1,250 pounds of shrimp for everyone to enjoy.

The gang also cooked 5 different appetizers including coleslaw red potatoes, corn on the cob, butter and bread.

“We start moving in on Friday night and get equipment out on Saturday, Sunday we make all the appetizers and on Monday we make Shrimpfest shrimp and fried fritters so its a full process,” said Head Chef Gabe Grewell.

Attendees were also busy listening to the live auction and participating in the silent auction.

Shrimpfest Chair Betty Harrold says people love the tradition and the donations have a big impact on the museum.

“It’s one of our biggest fundraisers of the year because we are a nonprofit and it’s for the museum itself it help[s fund all our programs, our educational programs, all of that,” said Harrold.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.