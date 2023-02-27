Winkler County Sheriff’s Office: Motorcycle chase and arrest

By Lauren Munt
Feb. 27, 2023
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday, the Winkler County dispatch received a call about a male subject recklessly driving a motorcycle in Wink, reportedly doing burnouts, before taking off Northbound on State Highway 115.

Deputy Espinoza was in the area during the call and observed the motorcycle traveling 88mph in a 75mph zone and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver of the motorcycle, 40-year-old Ronald E. Tatman, did not stop and a pursuit resulted in speeds very briefly up to 90mph.

Additional WCSO units joined, along with the Texas Highway Patrol. The pursuit ended on County Road 401, in Winkler County, after Tatman was boxed in by patrol vehicles.

Tatman was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, without further incident. No injuries or property damage occurred.

