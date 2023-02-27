Odessa Police Department investigating shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident at the 4000 block of Candy Lane.

On Sunday, at approximately 1:30 a.m., OPD responded to multiple calls from citizens reporting a loud party. As the officers began arriving, a citizen reported shots fired at the residence. During the initial investigation, officers discovered that two people had been injured during the shooting.

Since the initial call, investigators have made two arrests.

Ryan Phillips, 39, was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon-Third Degree Felony and Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor-Class A Misdemeanor.

Phillips was also cited for Violation of Social Host Ordinance-Class C Misdemeanor. An 18-year-old named Tremayne Baty has also been charged with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon- Class A. Baty was one of the injured parties and has since been released from the hospital.

The investigation is still active. The shooting incident appears to be the result of an argument between members of the party.

One person remains in the hospital and is in stable condition at this time. Investigators were able to speak with this person on Feb. 27th and they are refusing to prosecute. Once completed this case will be sent to the Ector County District Attorney’s Office for their review.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to call the Odessa Police Department or submit a tip to Crimestoppers.

