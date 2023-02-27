More arrests made in Big Spring YMCA shooting

Big Spring Police department logo
Big Spring Police department logo(CBS7 News)
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to the Big Spring Police department on Feb.17, the detective’s division obtained two felony arrest warrants for Chasiti Stevens a 39-year-old woman, in relation to the YMCA shooting.

Detectives contacted Stevens on Feb. 17, and asked her to turn herself in. On Feb. 22 Stevens responded to the warrant division in Midland and turned herself in. Stevens was charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence & hindering apprehension/prosecution/known felon.

This continues to be an ongoing criminal investigation, and the Big Spring Police Department expects additional arrests. If you have any information regarding the incident at the YMCA on Feb. 2 you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant John Haynes at (432) 264-2558 or you can contact CrimeStoppers at (432)263-TIPS (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or here.

Investigators expect additional charges to be filed against each involved.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECSO: Surveillance video shows man fall to his death trying to get off a garbage truck
ECSO identifies man who fell out of garbage truck to death
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Fatal Crash
Midland man dies in crash
Felipe Marceleno
Man arrested for racing in Odessa
Train crash on HWY 80
Train crashes with semi-truck on highway 80

Latest News

St. Lawrence County power outages
Power outage in Monahans
Simon Waranch currently has an exhibit of his work at the Museum of the Southwest called “Past...
Local Dallas native demonstrated the making behind Blowing Glass
No injuries were reported on the scene.
Truck hit by train in Midland, no injuries reported
Authorities have not released more details at this time. (MGN)
Fort Davis Volunteer Fire Department working on several fires