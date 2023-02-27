More arrests made in Big Spring YMCA shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to the Big Spring Police department on Feb.17, the detective’s division obtained two felony arrest warrants for Chasiti Stevens a 39-year-old woman, in relation to the YMCA shooting.

Detectives contacted Stevens on Feb. 17, and asked her to turn herself in. On Feb. 22 Stevens responded to the warrant division in Midland and turned herself in. Stevens was charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence & hindering apprehension/prosecution/known felon.

This continues to be an ongoing criminal investigation, and the Big Spring Police Department expects additional arrests. If you have any information regarding the incident at the YMCA on Feb. 2 you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant John Haynes at (432) 264-2558 or you can contact CrimeStoppers at (432)263-TIPS (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or here.

Investigators expect additional charges to be filed against each involved.

