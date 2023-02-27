Local Dallas native demonstrated the making behind Blowing Glass

Simon Waranch currently has an exhibit of his work at the Museum of the Southwest called “Past Particles: Simon Waranch’s Life in Glass” that is open now until April 2nd.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A local artist who has spent the last 9 years working with Blowing Glass spent his weekend at the Museum of the Southwest demonstrating how it’s made.

The Dallas native showed kids the process of how blowing glass is created to make many shapes using the various tools and a lot of heat.

The artist tells us that this was a great opportunity to show people in the community the hard work behind this creation.

I love glass blowing. I love any chance that i get to do it, but it’s a great thing getting to show people the process. A lot of times people kind of see the finished pieces and they really don’t know everything that goes into the making of the work,” said Simon Waranch, artist.

For more information on events taking place at the Museum of the Southwest, click here.

