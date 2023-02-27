Fort Davis Volunteer Fire Department working on several fires

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Fort Davis Fire Department, at 4:25 p.m. this afternoon, the Fort Davis VFD was working a fire near the old Solar Park. About 70 acres were affected and it was running hard in the north-east. Limpia Crossing is not threatened at this time but if the winds shift it could be.

A second fire was reported just before 5 p.m. on the south side of Highway 166 near Point of Rock.

Authorities have not released more details at this time.

CBS7 will keep you updated when we have more infomation.

