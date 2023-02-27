ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 2/27/23: A little less wind in the forecast for the start of the week as a cold front and Pacific storm system move away from West Texas. Nice...Spring-like temperatures and mostly sunny skies will continue through Wednesday.

Another system will arrive later in the week with another high-impact wind event along with blowing dust and high to critical fire danger concerns. Be sure to stay with CBS7 First Alert for the latest concerning this next wind event.

