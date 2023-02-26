CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Sunday, 2/26/23

(KOSA) - 8:00 AM Update: Today is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather Day damaging winds in excess of 60 mph...areas of blowing dust and critical fire danger for a large part of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Winds gusting in excess of 90 mph are possible in the mountains of West Texas and southeast New Mexico and gusts to 60+ will be possible in the plains. The time frame for the worst of the winds will be from 2 PM CST to 8 PM CST with strong wind gusts continuing into the evening hours. Isolated strong thunderstorms will be possible after 6 pm CST east of a line from Lamesa to Midland to Sanderson with large hail up to 1″ and localized winds up to 70 mph being the main threats.

