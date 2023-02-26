CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Sunday, 2/26/23

Damaging winds...near critical danger and blowing dust are expected
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY(KOSA)
By Tom Tefertiller and Craig Stewart
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KOSA) - 8:00 AM Update: Today is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather Day damaging winds in excess of 60 mph...areas of blowing dust and critical fire danger for a large part of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Winds gusting in excess of 90 mph are possible in the mountains of West Texas and southeast New Mexico and gusts to 60+ will be possible in the plains. The time frame for the worst of the winds will be from 2 PM CST to 8 PM CST with strong wind gusts continuing into the evening hours. Isolated strong thunderstorms will be possible after 6 pm CST east of a line from Lamesa to Midland to Sanderson with large hail up to 1″ and localized winds up to 70 mph being the main threats.

Be sure to stay with CBS7 First Alert concerning high-impact wind event online...on-air and be sure to get the CBS7 First Alert Weather App for your iPhone and Android phone.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECSO: Surveillance video shows man fall to his death trying to get off a garbage truck
ECSO identifies man who fell out of garbage truck to death
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Felipe Marceleno
Man arrested for racing in Odessa
Train crash on HWY 80
Train crashes with semi-truck on highway 80
Pedestrian involved hit-and-run
Texas DPS investigating pedestrian hit-and-run

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, 2/26/23 PM
Fatal Crash
Midland man dies in crash
Now all of these plans are very preliminary, no big decisions have been made yet, but the goal...
Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett discussing new $90 million regional juvenile detention facility
Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett is looking into building a new regional juvenile detention...
Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett is looking into building a new regional juvenile detention facility.