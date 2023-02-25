Midland man dies in crash

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, Friday, Feb. 24 around 4:21 p.m., the Midland Police Department was called to a crash in the 3600 block of W. Industrial.

39-year-old Jose Alfredo Somo-ZA Morillo from Midland was killed in the crash. Investigation revealed that Morillo’s vehicle, a Honda Civic, was traveling east in the 3600 block of W. Industrial when he swerved into the other lane.

Morilo went into on-coming traffic and a Ford F250 hit Morillo’s vehicle. The driver of the Ford F-250 was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

