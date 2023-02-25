CBP Officers Seize More Than 150 Pounds of Narcotics in Presidio

US Border Patrol
US Border Patrol(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry intercepted approximately 302 pounds of marijuana, 177 pounds of methamphetamine, 61 pounds of cocaine, and a half pound of fentanyl in the span of five days.

“CBP officers are committed to the mission of border security by stopping the flow of dangerous drugs at our ports of entry,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha.

On Feb. 17 at the Presidio port of entry in Presidio, Texas, CBP officers intercepted 133.82 pounds of marijuana and 22.48 pounds of methamphetamine. The discovery was made during a secondary inspection of a vehicle driven by a 42-year-old male accompanied by a 40-year-old female, Mexican citizens.

Later that same day, at the Paso Del Norte border crossing, CBP officers intercepted 168.52 pounds of marijuana. The discovery was made in secondary following a CBP canine alert and search of a vehicle occupied by two males, 23-year-old and 42-year-old U.S. citizens.

On Feb. 18 at the Paso Del Norte border crossing, CBP officers intercepted 43.5 pounds of cocaine. The narcotics were located following a non-intrusive (x-ray) exam of a vehicle. The vehicle was driven by a 37-year-old male accompanied by a 34-year-old female and two minor children, Mexican citizens.

Later that same day at the Ysleta port of entry, CBP officers intercepted 155.51 pounds of methamphetamine. The discovery was made during a secondary inspection of a vehicle with the aid of a CBP canine. The vehicle was driven by a 31-year-old male, a U.S. citizen.

On Feb. 21 at the Ysleta port of entry, CBP officers intercepted .24 pounds of fentanyl strapped to a juvenile’s groin area.

Later that day at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing, CBP officers intercepted .30 pounds of fentanyl. The discovery was made following a CBP canine alert and pat-down search of a 52-year-old male, U.S. citizen.

On Feb. 22 at the Paso Del Norte border crossing, CBP officers intercepted 18.07 pounds of cocaine. The discovery was made following a search and CBP canine alert to a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old male, U.S. citizen.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and/or state and local authorities for prosecution.

