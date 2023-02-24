Man arrested after barricading himself in home

Johnny Rangel
Johnny Rangel(Big Spring Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Police say at around 1:30 p.m., the Big Spring Police Department / Howard County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team attempted to execute three aggravated robbery arrest warrants as well as a parole violation warrant on Johnny Rangel at 1309 Lincoln.

Upon arrival, multiple people within the dwelling exited peacefully though Rangel remained inside. After repeated attempts to negotiate Rangel out of the house and his refusal, chemical munitions were used. At around 5 p.m., Rangel was found to be hiding in a crawl space under the house and was extracted by the SWAT team.

Rangel was taken into custody and immediately taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment on a reported previous injury to be checked out due to exposure of chemical munitions.

At this time Rangel continues to be in the custody of investigators at Scenic Mountain Medical Center but will later be processed into the Howard County Jail.

