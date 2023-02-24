Local non-profit makes sure young boys and girls learn fundamental tools to use throughout life

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Rope Youth has been around for 10 years but over the last 4 years has helped 200 kids across West Texas.

Rope Youth is a hands-on mentoring program for students in grades 4th through 6th all to help the kids become upstanding citizens in our community.

In many cases, this program is a lifeline for kids who are in danger of falling through the cracks.

“So, what we do is we come, and we get three volunteers and twelve kids and we meet once a week and we try to teach them practical lessons that they can use in their life,” said, Karl Boroski Founder of Rope Youth

Some of the lessons that are taught in this program include self-empowerment and confidence, goal setting, financial responsibility, public speaking, grooming/personal hygiene, etiquette, and career readiness.

By learning all these great tools at a young age the kids can apply them to the real world as they grow up.

“Pull the chair out for your lady, open the car door for your lady, and teach you how to have good manors at the table,” said Bradley Taylor, Young Gentleman Club

While the information is priceless for the kids, their parents are also getting a lot of help through the program.

“Parents need the help because if they don’t have somebody there stressing these lessons to their kids then they need help from there and they’re getting it,” said Boroski

Rope Youth also has a club called GROW which helps young girls out as well.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.