How restaurants are changing their menu’s up for Lent

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Whether it’s been offered for decades or just recently, restaurants in the area are trying to make sure those who are observing Lent and want to go out on the town on Fridays during lent, have the option to eat what they have to that day.

“We didn’t want it to be on like a Friday if you’re going out for dinner no I can’t go eat there because I’m partaking in lent. No, come on in we have some options for you guys and it just brings everyone together” Alejandro Barrientos, Co-Owner and Chef of Curbside Bistro

One local church is making sure people know why fish is the food that’s been eaten on Fridays by those practicing lent for the last 2,000 years.

“The Old Testament talked about not eating red meat or meat with blood in it but also later idea of meat was considered to be something that you ate because you were wealthy, or you had money or it was considered access. So being able to get rid of that is focusing on Christ and doing less and fasting in that sense” Andrew Adams, Teaching Minister at Midland Bible Church

Whataburger is Texas’s staple quick service spot and they also make sure everyone who walks in has the chance to eat.

“I think we all observe the religious beliefs and so it’s great to have an alternative to the meat and to come to your favorite burger place and have a fish filet sandwich it just makes it a little bit closer to home,” said, Sarah Marston, Whataburger Corporate Field Marketing Coordinator

Curbside will be offering fish only on Fridays during Lent but Whataburger will be offering it every day throughout Lent.

