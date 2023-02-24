Crime-stoppers tip leads to arrest of Odessa trailer thief

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, a crime stoppers tip has led to the arrest of an Odessa man involved in the theft of a utility trailer that was stolen while parked at the City of Odessa Animal Control.

James Remington Horne, 33, has been charged with the felony evading in a vehicle and on foot and felony theft with previous convictions.

The investigation led officers to an address in the area of West Wintergreen and War Admiral.

The suspected vehicle, a 1988 red Chevrolet Silverado with a white hood and black right front fender, occupied by Horne, evaded officers as they attempted to contact him.

Horne ran on foot but with assistance from the Ector County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, he was located, taken into custody, and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

The stolen trailer was recovered and will be released to the owner.

The investigation is ongoing.

