ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 2/25/23 PM: Cloudy and cold weather is hanging around for the start of the weekend but by Sunday...temperatures will flip flop into the 80s as strong winds return to West Texas. Gusts behind a dryline will be up above 70 mph causing areas of blowing dust and increasing fire danger concerns. Ahead of the dryline on Sunday...isolated strong to severe thunderstorms look to develop and rapidly move east. The main severe weather threats will be damaging winds and large hail

Be sure to check in on-line...on-air and on our CBS7 First Alert Weather App this weekend to stay in the know on the windy weather situation.

