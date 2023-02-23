Thefts rise at Salvation Army Thrift Store in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Salvation Army works to provide food, clothing, and shelter to people in Ector County and across the country.

But lately, a string of thefts has concerned workers and volunteers, who say the thefts are making it harder to help people in need.

“The frustration level of seeing somebody just drive up and take things is really, really high,” said Major Luis Melendez, the Ector Salvation Army Commanding Officer.

Melendez showed video to CBS7 from this weekend. In the video, a man in a dark red Hummer drives up to the thrift store and snatches several boxes from the donation box. A separate video shows those boxes being dropped off by different people earlier in the day.

The stealing isn’t new. Melendez has seen it before. What is new is how brazen thieves are getting.

Not only is the Salvation Army losing items to help the needy, but it’s also sustaining property damage.

“Over the weekend, they just cut it up, got in, and removed the whole ‘L’ section of the privacy fence,” Melendez said, showing exactly where the fence had been cut open.

All of these thefts are happening despite numerous security cameras.

“We don’t appreciate those who are taking from us and taking from those who may need those items,” Melendez said.

What makes it all worse: it’s a thrift store. Items are already extremely cheap, and volunteers are ready to work with people on what they need.

“I’ve got a message for those folks,” Melendez said. “All you have to do is ask.”

But since they didn’t ask, Melendez said charges would be sought, and police have been notified.

In the meantime, Melendez asks for people not to drop off items when the store is closed and instead come during normal operating hours.

“It’s good that we’re in a great location, but I don’t want it to be that we’re in a great location for folks to just come and take stuff,” he said.

