Odessa man arrested for theft of oil field supplies

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection with theft of oil field supplies from a major oil company.

Gilbert Murrillo, 42 years of age of Odessa, was arrested and charged with theft, state jail felony and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

A concerted investigation involving the business security coordinator, the Odessa Police Department and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, resulting in the recovery of 166 joints of pipes from a traffic stop and subsequent search warrant of the arrestee’s residence.

This investigation is ongoing, and the Odessa Police Department would like to warn individuals that under the Texas Penal Code, Theft, Section 31.03, receiving or buying stolen or suspected stolen property can result in criminal charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

