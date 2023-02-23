Midland residents concerned over attempted robbery

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Over the weekend, Midland residents had their garage broken into with an unknown device.

This incident left the homeowners concerned for themselves and their neighborhood..

While these Midland residents were lucky enough to not have anything stolen from them, they are still shocked by the attempted robbery. And they want to warn locals that thieves may be out there.

Around six in the morning on Sunday, two people used a device to open the garage doors of the Ansari’s home while they were out of town.

They got a notification that their security camera detected human activity in the garage.

Once they were notified, they immediately called the police and scared off the two people.

“And in fact, in the night when they opened the garage, and they waited to see that there was no activity, they shut it back again. Waited for 15 minutes and then again came back when there was no activity.” said Midland resident Asif Ansari.

Ansari says the Midland Police Department responded quickly and the two people were scared off after the light from the camera flashed.

Fortunately for Ansari, nothing was stolen or broken in this robbery attempt.

