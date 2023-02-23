Mexican national sentenced for distributing meth

Gavel
Gavel(Pixabay via MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Mexican national was sentenced Wednesday in Midland federal court to 24.5 years in prison for distributing meth.

According to court documents, Julio Cesar Banuelas-Gutierrez, 47, of Camargo, Chihuahua distributed one to one and a half pounds of meth every two weeks in the Midland/Odessa area, totaling at least 12 pounds of the drug.

Investigators also found that on at least one occasion, Banuelas-Gutierrez had exchanged firearms for meth.

“The substantial sentence imposed in this case reflects our unwavering commitment to protect our communities and bring drug traffickers to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “My appreciation goes out to all the law enforcement officers involved, who made it possible for us to prosecute and put an end to this dealer’s activities.”

The Odessa and Midland Police Department Joint Task Force investigated the case.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Felipe Marceleno
Man arrested for racing in Odessa
Train crash on HWY 80
Train crashes with semi-truck on highway 80
Pedestrian involved hit-and-run
Texas DPS investigating pedestrian hit-and-run
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure

Latest News

ECSO logo
Body found in dumpster in West Odessa
Salvation army thefts
The pilot program costs the district about $30,000 and 20 teachers will be in the pilot phase...
ECISD board approves virtual coaching pilot contract for teachers
ECISD board of trustees approved a contract to pilot a virtual coaching opportunity