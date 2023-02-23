Mexican national sentenced for distributing meth

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Mexican national was sentenced Wednesday in Midland federal court to 24.5 years in prison for distributing meth.

According to court documents, Julio Cesar Banuelas-Gutierrez, 47, of Camargo, Chihuahua distributed one to one and a half pounds of meth every two weeks in the Midland/Odessa area, totaling at least 12 pounds of the drug.

Investigators also found that on at least one occasion, Banuelas-Gutierrez had exchanged firearms for meth.

“The substantial sentence imposed in this case reflects our unwavering commitment to protect our communities and bring drug traffickers to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “My appreciation goes out to all the law enforcement officers involved, who made it possible for us to prosecute and put an end to this dealer’s activities.”

The Odessa and Midland Police Department Joint Task Force investigated the case.

