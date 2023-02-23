ECISD board approves virtual coaching pilot contract for teachers

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last night the ECISD board of trustees approved a contract to pilot a virtual coaching opportunity this spring with Edifying Teachers.

The pilot program costs the district about $30,000 and 20 teachers will be in the pilot phase for the rest of the school year. If it is successful the virtual coaching will cost the district about a quarter of a million dollars and all teachers will get the coaching next year.

“We will match them with a virtual coach. These coaches are typically national board certified teachers so among the best teachers in the country, they will access our teachers virtually so as to be a virtual presence in the classroom and then provide instruction to the teachers in the moment,” Said Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri.

The coaches will also come to the district and have a face-face experience, the district is looking at about 3 to 5 campuses to implement the coaching.

“We’re going to target a group of our schools that are among the most fragile schools that we have places that need some additional support. Many times we provide coaching for schools and individuals that need coaching and an additional layer of support to help them perform at a high level,” said Muri.

This summer they will determine if it’s effective and then implement it in full scale across the district.

The decision came as the district also heard they had been highlighted by the University of Virginia in a landscape study focused on what districts are doing to make a profound effect on students and their community.

“Highlighted as one of the few districts across the country that is truly investing in transformational work that is happening to change the better the experiences that our kids have in our schools each and every day,” said Muri.

Muri says their goal is to make sure this coaching is successful before implementing it on a full scale.

