CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 2/24/23

More clouds and colder weather arriving
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/23/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 2/24/23: Cold air will plunge into parts of West Texas and cloud cover will build in keeping it a little chilly through the start of the weekend. A passing disturbance will bring some areas of light rain and a few showers to the forecast by late Friday into Saturday the skies will clear some by Sunday.

As the next storm system moves out and through West Texas on Sunday...strong winds will return to the area causing some blowing dust and increasing fire danger to high/critical levels on Sunday into Monday. These Spring-like winds don’t look to let up anytime soon.

