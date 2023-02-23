Body found in dumpster in West Odessa

By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 has confirmed with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office that a body has been found in a dumpster near the intersection of Roundup and University in West Odessa.

The sheriff’s office tells CSB7 that they were called to the scene at around 6:04 a.m. Their investigation found that the person was inside of the dumpster when the trash truck came and picked the dumpster up.

The person’s identity has not been released.

CBS7 will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

