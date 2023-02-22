Study finds ECISD enrollment projected to decline

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A demographic study has found over the next two to three years Ector County ISD student enrollment should remain fairly stable but will begin to decline past year three through 2032. This is a result Superintendent Scott Muri says is seemingly unusual for the district.

“That was surprising to us, as we drive around our own community and are living and we see current enrollment and we know that we’re growing,” said Muri.

Board members questioned the pandemic’s potential effect on the latest projections, but there doesn’t seem to be a distinct answer.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty because I think we as a country have never experienced this time of pandemic related to population growth before so I think we’re uncertain,” said Muri.

The district will now be doing maintenance studies every year for the next several years so they are able to make decisions that are as accurate and reliable as possible.

The study showed the current population of resident only students in the district is at 32,500 students. By 2032 that number is expected to have dropped by a little over 2,000 students, decreasing to a total of about 30,000.

Muri says the district will continue with bond planning, full steam ahead.

“Half of our schools are 61 years of age or older with our oldest school being 85 years of age. Those schools need a lot of renovation, a lot of mechanical electrical plumbing work and a bond is how we fund those,” said Muri.

Muri says Odessa High School and Permian High School are both full today without any additional growth so they will also be addressing that, as well as career and technical education needs as CTE courses are completely filled as well.

Muri says the study was critical as it will inform the decision making process of their bond planning committee moving forward. The committee will decide on repairs for aging infrastructure and capacity limits the district is facing now.

