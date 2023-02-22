Stanton High School hires new head football coach and athletic director

Stanton High School has hired Billy Rushing as its new head football coach and athletic director.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - Stanton High School has hired Billy Rushing as its new head football coach and athletic director.

Rushing comes from Canyon High School, where he was the offensive coordinator for the last two seasons. He was on the Canyon staff for 18 years before that as well.

Canyon won 30 games over the last 3 seasons with Rushing there. He replaces Cody Hogan at Stanton.

Hogan has moved into an administrative job with the district.

The Buffaloes went 2-8 last season.

