OPD issues scam warning

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police wants to inform the public of a scam where scammers will target people that are selling items on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, etc.

They will ask if an item is still available. They will then ask for a code before committing to the purchase, saying it’s to prove you’re not a fake person. Police say do not give the person this code.

If you happen to give them the code, they could create a Google Voice number linked to your phone and could use it to obtain other personal information about you in order to scam others. If they get enough information, they could pretend to be you to access your accounts or open new accounts in your name.

Never share this information with someone you did not contact first.

Buyers also need to be aware of these things as well:

• Listings for Nonexistent items scammers with fake accounts will list an item for sale that doesn’t actually exist

• Wanting payments sent directly to their bank account

• Bait and switch

• Requesting an advance payment

• Offering giveaways

• Listings for fraudulent rentals

• Selling items that are not how they’re described

• Desire to communicate outside of Facebook or app you’re selling/buying from

Another common scam is when the buyer asks if you use Zelle, Venmo, PayPal, etc. A buyer contacts a seller requesting to buy the item and pay using for example - Zelle. If the seller agrees, the buyer asks for the seller’s email address to send the payment. But the buyer does not send payment. Instead, the buyer sends a fake email to the seller that appears to be from Zelle.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.