ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 39th annual Odessa College Wrangler Rodeo returns to the Ector County Coliseum from Feb. 23rd through the 25th.

The best cowboys and cowgirls from across the NIRA Southwest Region will compete over the three-day event.

Performances start each night at 7:00 p.m. and conclude with the Finals on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

Odessa College employees, Students, and Wrangler Club Members can get in free by showing their Odessa College ID or Wrangler Club Cards at the door.

Tickets are on sale at Box Office Solutions.

The entire rodeo will be live-streamed by TSBN Sports. This is a Pay-Per-View event costing $9.99 per day or $24.99 for the entire rodeo.

For more rodeo information including draw and live updates visit: https://southwestregionrodeo.com/rodeos

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.