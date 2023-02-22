CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday, 2/22/23

Very strong winds...critical to extreme fire danger and blowing dust expected
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY(KOSA)
By Tom Tefertiller and Craig Stewart
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KOSA) - 9:00 PM UPDATE | Wednesday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for strong and gusty winds in excess of 55 mph in the Permian Basin...Trans-Pecos and southeast New Mexico with gusts up to 65-75 mph in the mountains of West Texas and southeast New Mexico for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Widely scattered showers/t-storms will be possible into early Wednesday morning, creating strong localized wind gusts up to 55+ mph. Areas of blowing dust due to the strong winds will be possible along with widespread critical to extreme fire danger. Please...no outdoor burning Wednesday

Be sure to stay with CBS7 FIRST ALERT for the latest concerning this intense and possibly damaging wind / high fire danger situation.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigates murder on Highway 80
Midland County Sheriff’s Office make second arrest in Highway 80 murder
Fatal Crash
Crane man dies in Midland crash
Felipe Marceleno
Man arrested for racing in Odessa
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Train crash on HWY 80
Train crashes with semi-truck on highway 80

Latest News

This is a result Superintendent Scott Muri says is seemingly unusual for the district.
Study finds ECISD enrollment projected to decline
ECISD demographic projects declining enrollment
Pedestrian involved hit-and-run
Texas DPS investigating pedestrian hit-and-run
American Red Cross looks to help Windsor Place Apartments residents after fire
American Red Cross looks to help Windsor Place Apartments residents after fire