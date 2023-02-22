CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday, 2/22/23

(KOSA) - 9:00 PM UPDATE | Wednesday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for strong and gusty winds in excess of 55 mph in the Permian Basin...Trans-Pecos and southeast New Mexico with gusts up to 65-75 mph in the mountains of West Texas and southeast New Mexico for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Widely scattered showers/t-storms will be possible into early Wednesday morning, creating strong localized wind gusts up to 55+ mph. Areas of blowing dust due to the strong winds will be possible along with widespread critical to extreme fire danger. Please...no outdoor burning Wednesday

Be sure to stay with CBS7 FIRST ALERT for the latest concerning this intense and possibly damaging wind / high fire danger situation.

