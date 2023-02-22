CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 2/23/23

Less wind for the rest of the week
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 2/23/23: As a Pacific storm system moves away...less wind is expected for Thursday and the rest of the week. Another disturbance will approach the area on Friday and bring more clouds back to the forecast which will keep temperatures cool. A few showers are possible for the start of the weekend but it won’t be a total loss for activities outdoors.

As the next storm system moves out...more breezy to windy conditions are expected for the start of the next week along with blowing dust and high to critical fire danger. Be sure to stay with CBS7 First Alert for the latest concerning these Spring-like winds.

