An Odessa man helps save the life of a 12 year old boy in Louisiana

Camden has had a bone marrow transplant, thanks to Ben Denney, an Odessa firefighter
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In 2018, 12-year-old Camden Barnard from Lafayette, Louisiana was diagnosed with Leukemia at 8 years old.

Now in 2023, Camden has had a bone marrow transplant, thanks to Ben Denney, an Odessa firefighter.

But how did the two match when they live in different states?

It was all thanks to a program called ‘Be The Match’ which connects people who need bone marrow with people willing to donate theirs.

Camden’s father (Pat Barnard) was at a loss for words when he found out his kid had cancer.

The thoughts in a parent’s head can range from;  How can I help my kid? And will my child survive this deadly disease?

But for an eight-year-old, Cancer is even harder to comprehend.

“What is cancer? I had no idea of what cancer meant to you” said Camden Barnard, Bone marrow receiver

But to hear the news that the doctors found the person who can help your son live is a whole other feeling.

“It was an emotional roller coaster. Honestly, I didn’t believe it at first, I was very skeptical. I didn’t want to get my hopes up and then it just is I don’t know a scam or someone who is after something” said Pat Barnard, Camden’s father

But it wasn’t someone going after something, it was Ben Denney, an Odessa Fireman, just doing what he thought was right.

“He sent me a screenshot of the form that I filled out with my handwriting on it. And then I knew this is one hundred percent the guy” said, Pat Barnard

Throughout his battle with leukemia, Camden has been making sure he lives by his motto…

Choose Joy,

This has rubbed off on the people Cam has interacted with, like his West Texan donor:

“He’s just a good kid. He always has a smile on his face. I have never seen him without a smile and that helps me get through the day you know when you’re down and say there’s a 10-year-old boy battling leukemia and never seen him not have a smile on his face can guide us to have a more joyous outlook on life” said Ben Denney, Camden’s Bone Marrow donor

Camden is currently in remission and is hoping to ring that bell soon.

If you want to help someone in need as Ben did for Camden, you can visit, Be The Match which is the program that matched Camden and Ben.

