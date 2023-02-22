American Red Cross looks to help Windsor Place Apartments residents after fire
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping residents at the Windsor Place Apartments after the fire on Monday afternoon.
Executive Director Tracy Austin and the organization provides financial assistance and offers mental health and spiritual health for those in need of any.
