American Red Cross looks to help Windsor Place Apartments residents after fire

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping residents at the Windsor Place Apartments after the fire on Monday afternoon.

Executive Director Tracy Austin and the organization provides financial assistance and offers mental health and spiritual health for those in need of any.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigates murder on Highway 80
Midland County Sheriff’s Office make second arrest in Highway 80 murder
Fatal Crash
Crane man dies in Midland crash
Felipe Marceleno
Man arrested for racing in Odessa
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Train crash on HWY 80
Train crashes with semi-truck on highway 80

Latest News

American Red Cross looks to help Windsor Place Apartments residents after fire
American Red Cross looks to help Windsor Place Apartments residents after fire
Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter want better healthcare with Alzheimer’s medications
Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter want better healthcare with Alzheimer’s medications
Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter want better healthcare with Alzheimer’s medications
Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter wants payments for medications to lower
On Tuesday, May 17th, the Permian Basin Gives unifies everyone to one single day of...
4th annual Permian Basin Gives day