Peace Academy holds fundraiser for Turkey Earthquakes

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Over the weekend, the Peace Academy of West Texas held a fundraiser for the earthquake victims in Turkey.

They sold special homemade Turkish food and pastries at Music City Mall.

After the two big earthquakes hit Turkey affecting ten cities, leaving thousands of people dead and many more injured.

The Peace Academy of West Texas held a fundraiser last week that was successful, so they decided to do another one yesterday.

With the connections, they had with some of the board members having families in Turkey they contacted them in hopes of sending help.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.