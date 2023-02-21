MISD moving forward with bond planning committee

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD board members heard a report tonight at their monthly board meeting that more than 80 people attended a meeting Thursday, February 9th, including MISD staff parents and community members, regarding moving forward with bond planning.

You might remember, building a new elementary school was ranked top 3 in capital improvement projects by the long range planning committee.

At a recent special board meeting MISD board members heard that most elementary schools are overloaded with students.

Now, MISD community members have filled out a survey showing their support for moving forward with bond planning, which Chief of Administrative Services Kellie Spencer says includes assembling a committee.

“We are working to assemble a committee that represents the midland community that includes MISD students, MISD staff, community members appointed by each of the trustees, individuals that have served on a long range planning committee, parents and community and business leaders,” said Spencer.

The first bond planning committee meeting is planned for next Thursday, March 2nd at Midland High School.

Over 100 names are listed on the bond planning committee already and meetings will be posted. Anyone is welcome to attend in person as well.

The current long range plan is a starting point for the committee to establish their priorities and they will look at new data available to them to make decisions moving forward.

In response to the update, School Board President Bryan Murry stated he looks forward to that work as its important work.

“I look forward to being a part of that process and at least listening to the community and how we go about determining what their desire is for us to move forward,” said Murry.

New demographic data on population growth within the district was also presented to the board tonight and it will be used by the committee when moving forward with bond planning.

