Man arrested for racing in Odessa

Felipe Marceleno
Felipe Marceleno(Odessa Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say Saturday at around 10:37 a.m., a major crash occurred at 42nd Street and Golder.

An investigation found that a brown Toyota Tundra was traveling east on 42nd Street and tried to turn north onto Golder. Police later found that a white Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west on 42nd Street going fast and hit the Tundra before leaving the road and hitting a street light and electrical pole.

Both people from the Tundra (a 60-year-old male & 58-year-old female) were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Camaro, 22-year-old Felipe Marceleno, was also taken with non-life-threatening injuries.

After being released from the hospital Marceleno was arrested for racing on a public highway. There were no reports of any other injuries.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigates murder on Highway 80
Midland County Sheriff’s Office make second arrest in Highway 80 murder
Fatal Crash
Crane man dies in Midland crash
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Train crash on HWY 80
Train crashes with semi-truck on highway 80
Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man...
Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting

Latest News

Fundraiser for Turkey
Peace Academy holds fundraiser for Turkey Earthquakes
Motorcycle crash
BSPD identifies victim of Sunday’s fatal motorcycle crash
Landgraf
Landgraf files bill prohibiting cities from banning gas engines
February is American Heart Month With the goal being to spread awareness about the leading...
American Heart Month brings awareness to the Permian Basin