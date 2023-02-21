Man arrested for racing in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say Saturday at around 10:37 a.m., a major crash occurred at 42nd Street and Golder.

An investigation found that a brown Toyota Tundra was traveling east on 42nd Street and tried to turn north onto Golder. Police later found that a white Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west on 42nd Street going fast and hit the Tundra before leaving the road and hitting a street light and electrical pole.

Both people from the Tundra (a 60-year-old male & 58-year-old female) were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Camaro, 22-year-old Felipe Marceleno, was also taken with non-life-threatening injuries.

After being released from the hospital Marceleno was arrested for racing on a public highway. There were no reports of any other injuries.

