CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 2/22/23

Strong winds...blowing dust and critical fire danger
CBS7 First Alert Forecast 2/22/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 2/22/34: Wednesday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather Day for Strong winds in excess of 50 mph...areas of blowing dust and critical to extreme fire danger for a large part of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. A Pacific storm system and cold front will move through overnight with a slight chance of a few showers/thunderstorms and gusty winds. Behind the front...winds will increase out of the west and southwest and will be on the high side by West Texas standards. The only upside is that it will cool temperatures off some.

Milder and quieter weather is on the way for the rest of the week but another front late Friday will drop temperatures and put another slight chance of rain in the forecast for the start of the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigates murder on Highway 80
Midland County Sheriff’s Office make second arrest in Highway 80 murder
Fatal Crash
Crane man dies in Midland crash
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Train crash on HWY 80
Train crashes with semi-truck on highway 80
Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man...
Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting

Latest News

CBS7 First Alert Forecast 2/22/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/21/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 2/21/23
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/17/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/17/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 2/17/23