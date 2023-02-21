CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 2/22/23

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 2/22/34: Wednesday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather Day for Strong winds in excess of 50 mph...areas of blowing dust and critical to extreme fire danger for a large part of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. A Pacific storm system and cold front will move through overnight with a slight chance of a few showers/thunderstorms and gusty winds. Behind the front...winds will increase out of the west and southwest and will be on the high side by West Texas standards. The only upside is that it will cool temperatures off some.

Milder and quieter weather is on the way for the rest of the week but another front late Friday will drop temperatures and put another slight chance of rain in the forecast for the start of the weekend.

