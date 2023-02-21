BSPD identifies victim of Sunday’s fatal motorcycle crash

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - On Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at around 10:54 p.m., Big Spring Police officers were sent to the 3100 block of S. Hwy 87 in reference to a major accident involving a motorcycle.

Upon officer’s arrival, it was found that Ezau Melendez, 34 , was the single occupant of a 2012 Honda Shadow motorcycle. Based on officers’ investigation, it is indicated that Melendez was driving north in the outside lane of the 3200 block of S. Hwy 87 when he lost control of the motorcycle, causing the Melendez and the motorcycle to enter the inside lane and coming to rest of the turn lane of the 3100 blk of S. Hwy 87.

Melendez was found dead at the time of the officer’s arrival and was found to not be wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

