Baby formula recall not expected to affect Midland-Odessa

Enfamil had two batches taken back because of possible cross-contamination with Cronobacter...
Enfamil had two batches taken back because of possible cross-contamination with Cronobacter Sakazakii bacteria.(Reckitt)
By Noe Ortega
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Consumer goods company Reckitt is recalling over 100,000 cans of a popular enfamil baby formula due to bacteria risks.

Even though these cans were taken back, Reckitt said it was mainly due to a precaution.

However, the WIC centers in the Permian Basin seem to not be at risk from this recall.

Enfamil had two batches taken back because of possible cross-contamination with Cronobacter Sakazakii bacteria.

Which is a germ that lives in the environment and isn’t likely to cause illness.

However, it could be deadly for infants.

Even though it’s not expected to affect people in the area, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t look out for it.

“Of course, the concern is truthful. We want to make sure that our clients and their children if they’ve come into contact or if they consumed the formula, to of course make sure to follow with their pediatrician and make sure that everything is ok with that,” said Communications Director for South Plains Community Action Association, Samantha Mendoza.

Reckitt says no illnesses have been reported and are urging those that did purchase the formula, to dispose it or return it for a full refund.

If you want to know more information regarding baby formula, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigates murder on Highway 80
Midland County Sheriff’s Office make second arrest in Highway 80 murder
Fatal Crash
Crane man dies in Midland crash
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Train crash on HWY 80
Train crashes with semi-truck on highway 80
Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man...
Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting

Latest News

On Tuesday, May 17th, the Permian Basin Gives unifies everyone to one single day of...
4th annual Permian Basin Gives day
Felipe Marceleno
Man arrested for racing in Odessa
Fundraiser for Turkey
Peace Academy holds fundraiser for Turkey Earthquakes
Motorcycle crash
BSPD identifies victim of Sunday’s fatal motorcycle crash