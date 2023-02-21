Baby formula recall not expected to affect Midland-Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Consumer goods company Reckitt is recalling over 100,000 cans of a popular enfamil baby formula due to bacteria risks.

Even though these cans were taken back, Reckitt said it was mainly due to a precaution.

However, the WIC centers in the Permian Basin seem to not be at risk from this recall.

Enfamil had two batches taken back because of possible cross-contamination with Cronobacter Sakazakii bacteria.

Which is a germ that lives in the environment and isn’t likely to cause illness.

However, it could be deadly for infants.

Even though it’s not expected to affect people in the area, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t look out for it.

“Of course, the concern is truthful. We want to make sure that our clients and their children if they’ve come into contact or if they consumed the formula, to of course make sure to follow with their pediatrician and make sure that everything is ok with that,” said Communications Director for South Plains Community Action Association, Samantha Mendoza.

Reckitt says no illnesses have been reported and are urging those that did purchase the formula, to dispose it or return it for a full refund.

