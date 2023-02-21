American Heart Month brings awareness to the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -February is American Heart Month

With the goal being to spread awareness about the leading death in the country, heart disease.

Heart disease has many factors, and in the Midland-Odessa area, the main causes have to due with smoking, poor diet and diabetes.

According to the CDC, one person dies every 30 to 40 seconds in the United States due to heart disease.

Dr. Evbu Enakpene says the best way to prevent it is by eating healthy, exercising daily and cutting out things like alcohol and smoking.

She also says it’s important to know the signs before it’s too late.

“Heart attack is more common in Men than Women, but unfortunately signs and symptoms are ignored by both Men and Women.” said Interventional Cardiologist at Midland Memorial Hospital, Dr. Evbu Enakpene.

One of those signs can include chest pains that extend outward to the shoulder, neck and head area.

Heart attacks can also have the same symptoms as heart burn, which Dr. Enakpene says is common.

However, there are centers in the community that are here to benefit those with cardiovascular problems.

“There’s a lifestyle medicine center organized by the Midland Memorial Hospital which helps patients to navigate their journey to find a healthier versions of themselves,” said Dr. Enakpene.

That center has a program called 6 Pillars of Lifestyle medicine.

Which focuses on six areas that include nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress management, avoiding risky substances and relationships.

With it’s goal being to protect and heal the body with a healthy lifestyle. Which is a good thing because Dr. Enakpene says she’s beginning to see a new trend of younger people going to the hospital due to heart problems.

“Heart attack use to be a disease of old people. But now we see a lot of young adults below the age of 45 coming in with heart attack. Requiring intense placement and sometimes even requiring a bypass procedure,” said Dr. Enakpene.

Even though this month is dedicated to raise awareness toward heart disease, Midland medical experts recommend having check-ups all year round.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.