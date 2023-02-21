Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter want better healthcare with Alzheimer’s medications

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Director of Development of the Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter, Julie Gray, and Permian Basin Walk to End Alzheimer’s Chair Mary McCourt fight for Alzheimer’s patients’ about medications that are approved to have the right health care coverage.

McCourt urges people to reach out to their Senators and Congressmen let them know about the payment issues with medications for Alzheimer’s.

