4th annual Permian Basin Gives day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Over 60 non-profits across West Texas will be rewarded by the thanks to members of the community.

“We all run on donations and so to have a special day that’s just designated just for our nonprofits locally right here in West Texas truly makes an impact on those in need,” said Libby Campbell, Chief Executive Officer for the West Texas Food Bank

4 years ago, Permian Basin Gives day started as the world was dealing with the Covid 19 Pandemic, at that time many West Texas nonprofits were struggling to continue to do their work.

But thanks to the Abell-Hanger foundation, Permian Basin nonprofits got a major boost during hard times, so each organization could continue to ensure West Texans receive critical services and support

The fundraiser is designed to let individual donors feel they’re making an impact by donating with hundreds of others on the same day.

“Our community is special. We always say that Fix West Texas was built by our community in the past 3 years for our community by the everyday Joe. So we run off of just small donations and it’s just heartwarming for people to give whatever they can to help us do what we do here in West Texas” said Karen Patterson, Executive Director with Fix West Texas

And the money raised today immediately helps.

“So, we just ask them to pay whatever they can afford and if it’s 5 dollars and the service is normally 75 the donation is what helps make up the difference,” said Patterson

“By far the Permian Basin Gives over the last several years has helped us probably if you add all the numbers together well over by at least 1 to 2 trucks of food for us,” said Campbell

If you want to donate there is still time where you can find that link attached here.

