UTPB closes Men’s Soccer and Cross Country programs

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the University of Texas Permian Basin, the school is closing its Soccer and Cross Country programs.

In a statement, UTPB stated, “This difficult decision is related to budget pressures that include a steep increase in expenses due to inflationary factors. Our focus will always prioritize students. The reduction in the number of sponsored sports will provide a better experience and more support for student-athletes.

The University of Texas Permian Basin is committed to supporting students and their unique interests including athletics, arts, and student organizations. That is why decisions that affect the student experience are never easy.”

Regarding students in either program, UTPB also said, “Our commitment to student-athletes is unwavering so the strategies outlined below will be followed to ensure a smooth transition for each student-athlete impacted.

Here is how the University is assessing the situation-

- Rostered men’s soccer and men’s cross country student-athletes will have the choice to remain at UT Permian Basin to complete their degree or transfer to another institution sponsoring their respective sports.

- Advanced warning of closure for these two sports allow the impacted students to identify other opportunities with their sports.

- Additionally, scholarship student-athletes wishing to complete their degree at UT Permian Basin will retain their current athletics scholarship allocation through graduation.

