Rhea Lana benefits foster care children in West Texas

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 Sunday newscast.
By Noe Ortega
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Over the weekend, Rhea Lana’ s Midland-Odessa hosted their semi-annual children’s consignment to connect families in the Permian Basin.

One aspect of this event isn’t just the affordable costs of the clothes and child necessities.

The goal of this event is to save money for families across the Permian Basin, but it’s also is helping kids in the foster care system.

“First and foremost, we open up on that final day to our local foster families. They’re able to come and shop for free. We partner with all of our local agencies so that’s a huge blessing to our local foster families,” said the owner of Rhea Lana of Midland-Odessa, Natalie Nolen.

One of the traditions of Rhea Lana’s is that they give back to the foster care system with leftover products from the event.

Nolen and her husband were foster parents and say they’re honored to help as much as they can.

“We know the need. Especially when you have revolving children coming into your home. And so a lot of times they come with nothing so it’s just a great opportunity when we have so many items in one place to open up for our local foster families,” said Nolen.

The remaining clothes goes to separate organizations in West Texas and whatever is left behind also goes to the Baptist Crisis Center.

Rhea Lana’s will be open this week, if you want to know more about this event, click here.

