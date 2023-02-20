Presidio County Sheriff’s deputies involved in high speed pursuit

The Presidio County Sheriff's Office.
The Presidio County Sheriff's Office.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRESIDIO, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office, on February 18, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., their deputies were involved in a pursuit on Highway 67 South of Cibolo Creek Ranch.

The pursuit began when a Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop along Highway 67. The vehicle, a 2021 GMC Pickup, began to speed up to speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Law enforcement including Texas State Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle by using tire deflation devices on the highway, but the suspect swerved around law enforcement and continued to enter into Presidio.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, Texas DPS, Presidio Police, U.S. Border Patrol and Texas Parks and Wildlife, assisted in the pursuit surrounding the vehicle where it eventually stopped in a residential neighborhood of Alpine Street in Presidio.

The driver, a 17-year-old male, stated that he fled in an attempt to avoid a second traffic citation in the same day or arrest for driving without a valid driver’s license.

The Presidio County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver with charges of Evading Arrest or Detention, and Reckless Driving.

