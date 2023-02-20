Delivery driver indicted in 7-year-old Texas girl’s murder

Athena Strand, 7, was allegedly killed by a former delivery driver after he dropped off a...
Athena Strand, 7, was allegedly killed by a former delivery driver after he dropped off a Christmas present at her Texas home.(Source: Wise County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former delivery driver has been indicted for capital murder in the death of a 7-year-old Texas girl.

Tanner Horner is accused of kidnapping and killing 7-year-old Athena Strand in December 2022. He was indicted on murder and kidnapping charges Thursday in Wise County.

Arrest affidavits show Horner told investigators he killed Athena because he accidentally struck her with his delivery truck and was afraid she would tell someone.

Tanner Horner has been indicted on murder and kidnapping charges in the December 2022 death of...
Tanner Horner has been indicted on murder and kidnapping charges in the December 2022 death of 7-year-old Athena Strand.(Source: Wise County Jail)

Horner delivered packages for FedEx but worked for a subcontractor.

Athena’s mother spoke out about the indictment, thanking the grand jury.

“Please take a moment to hug your children and loved ones. No one is promised another day,” she said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigates murder on Highway 80
Midland County Sheriff’s Office make second arrest in Highway 80 murder
Major crash on I-20 and Loop 338
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash on I-20 and East Loop 338
Fatal Crash
Crane man dies in Midland crash
OPD makes two arrests in connection to string of burglaries
OPD makes two arrests in connection to string of burglaries
Miguel Tovar Marquez was booked into the Brewster County Jail on 9 counts of smuggling of...
BCSO: Man charged for 9 counts of human smuggling

Latest News

Monday's weapons firings follow an intercontinental ballistic missile launch Saturday and North...
North Korea fires short-range missiles after making threats
Authorities say the victim managed to escape her alleged kidnapper by running into a gas...
Woman allegedly held hostage for over a year makes dramatic escape
The goal of this event is to save money for families across the Permian Basin, but it’s also is...
Rhea Lana benefits foster care children in West Texas
The motive for the shootings remains unclear.
Shootings that killed 1, hurt 10 believed connected, Memphis police say