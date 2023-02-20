Crash kills one in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Juan Rodrigues of Andrews, Texas died Sunday in a crash on US 385.

A truck was traveling in the wrong direction on US 385. Rodrigues was driving north on US 385 and was struck head-on by the truck. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the truck, Aaron Guerrero was transported to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa in stable condition.

An intoxication investigation for Guerrero is underway and intoxication manslaughter charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.