13 Residents displaced after Midland apartment fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Monday afternoon, around 2:45 p.m. crews with the Midland Fire Department responded to a fire at the Windsor Place Apartments.

According to the City of Midland, one person was treated for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.

The city says the fire appears to have started in an upstairs unit.

12 units were affected by the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting 13 displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

