Man visiting Pinnacles Trail dies after reported chest pain

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KOSA) – According to Big Bend National Park, on February 18, 2023, at approximately 1:15 PM, Big Bend National Park’s Communications Center received a call requesting emergency assistance on the Pinnacles Trail.

A 56-year-old male was experiencing chest pains. Friends hiking with the visitor immediately began CPR and continued with the help of bystanders and park volunteers until rangers arrived on the scene with an AED.

Unfortunately, all attempts to revive the patient were unsuccessful. The visitor was hiking with a scout troop.

“Big Bend National Park staff and partners are saddened by this loss,” stated Acting Deputy Superintendent Rick Gupman. “Our entire park family extends condolences to the hiker’s family and friends.

